Gqeberha [South Africa], April 10 (ANI): Top knock by Keshav Maharaj and a three-wicket haul by Wiaan Mulder provided South Africa with a dominating position over Bangladesh on Day 2 of the ongoing second and final Test, here at St George's Park, Port Elizabeth.

At Stumps, Bangladesh's score read at 139/5, with the visitors still trailing by 314 runs. Mushfiqur Rahim and Yasir Ali, are standing unbeaten at the crease.

Resuming the second day at 278/5, Kyle Verreynne and Mulder started off well but the former got bowled out by Wiaan Mulder after scoring 22 runs, with the team's score at 300/6.

Mulder was then joined by Keshav Maharaj and the duo provided the Proteas with the lost momentum. The 80-run partnership finally broke after Taijul Islam dismissed Mulder, who departed for 33 runs.

Simon Harmer came to the crease with Keshav Maharaj, who also fell prey to Taijul Islam's spell and got bowled out after playing a brilliant knock of 84 runs, with the team's total at 418/8.

Harmer and Lizaad Williams then played a brief knock to keep the scoreboard moving for the hosts but could not do much as the former got dismissed by Taijul Islam and the latter got Leg Before Wicket by Mehidy Hasan, which ended the Proteas' batting run at 453/10.

Coming to bat, Bangladesh had a pathetic start as the opening batter Mahmudul Hasan Joy departed for zero after getting caught by Sarel Erwee on Duanne Olivier's delivery, leaving the visitors' total at 2/1.

Opener Tamim Iqbal, who was then joined by Najmul Hossain Shanto, provided Bangladesh with a steady innings. Unfortunately, Iqbal was sent back to the dugout after getting Leg Before Wicket by Mulder for 47 runs. The Proteas all-rounder struck back again and also dismissed Shanto, and this left Bangladesh's total at 85/3.

Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim came to the crease but could not last long as the former also fell prey to Mulder's fiery spell and departed after scoring 6 runs. Later, Liton Das joined hands with Mushfiqur Rahim.

The duo then played a decent knock and tried to anchor the innings but Das had to depart after scoring 11 runs. Haque was then joined by Yasir Ali and the duo ended the second day at 139/5 for Bangladesh.

Brief scores: South Africa 453 (Keshav Maharaj 84, Dean Elgar 70; Taijul Islam 6/135) vs Bangladesh 139/5 (Tamim Iqbal 47, Najmul Hossain Shanto 33; Wiaan Mulder 3/15). (ANI)

