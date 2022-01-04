Johannesburg [South Africa], January 4 (ANI): Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane extended India's lead to 58 runs in the second innings of the second Test against South Africa after India bowled out the Proteas for 229 on Tuesday.

At Stumps on Day Two, India's scorecard reads 85/2 with Pujara (35*) and Rahane (11*) on the crease. Just like Day One, 11 wickets fell on the second day as Shardul Thakur dominated the proceedings on Tuesday.

Also Read | Australia vs England 4th Test 2021 Live Streaming Online of Ashes on SonyLIV and Sony SIX: Get Free Live Telecast of AUS vs ENG Boxing Day Test on TV and Online.

In the second session, South Africa added 89 runs for three wickets and went to Tea at 191/7. As the third session began, Shardul Thakur picked two more wickets to finish with a seven-wicket haul as the Proteas were bowled out for 229.

India in the second innings got off to a bad start as stand-in skipper KL Rahul was dismissed in the seventh over. India's problem further increased when Mayank Agarwal offered no shot and was given LBW out in the 12th over.

Also Read | UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on TV and Online.

Pujara (35*) and Rahane (11) then made sure that India doesn't suffer any more hiccups as the visitors ended the day at 85/2 with a lead of 58 runs.

In the first session, Shardul's triple strike had put India in the driver's seat with South Africa being 100 runs behind the visitors.

Post Lunch, Shardul wreaked havoc and dismantled the South Africa batting lineup before helping the visitors to take control over the match.

Brief Scores: India 202/10 and 85/2(Cheteshwar Pujara 35*; Marco Jansen 1-18) vs South Africa 229/10 (Keegan Petersen 62, Temba Bavuma 51; Shardul Thakur 7/61) (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)