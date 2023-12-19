Gqeberha (South Africa), Dec 19 (PTI) South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the second ODI here Tuesday.

For India, Rinku Singh made his one-day debut and Kuldeep Yadav handed him the India cap.

The left-handed middle-order batter stepped in for Shreyas Iyer, who will play a three-day inter-squad red-ball match in preparation for the upcoming Test series.

India are leading the three-match series 1-0 after their comprehensive win in the first ODI at Johannesburg.

Playing 11: India: KL Rahul (Captain, WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (captain), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Beuran Hendricks.

