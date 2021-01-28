Karachi, Jan 28 (AP) South Africa battled to 84-1 at tea and trailed Pakistan by 74 runs on day three of the first test on Thursday.

South Africa scored only 47 runs in the middle session and lost only Dean Elgar, who scored a half-century in the first innings total of 220. Sweeping against legspinner Yasir Shah, Elgar was out for 29 when wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan dived full length in front of the stumps and plucked a stunning two-handed catch.

Aiden Makram was 34 not out after surviving a video referral and being dropped on 26 by captain Babar Azam, and Rassie van der Dussen was 17 not out.

Pakistan was bowled out for 378 in the morning, Shah leading the tailenders with an unbeaten 38 in adding valuable runs.

Elgar and Markram put on 48 runs for the opening wicket. Elgar was struck on his left hand while playing Shaheen Afridi's short-pitched delivery and was out after facing 45 balls and hitting four boundaries in Shah's second over.

Markram and Van der Dussen were constantly tested by Shah and left-arm spinner Nauman Ali. Shah conceded just 22 runs off his unchanged 15 overs after lunch. Nauman also dried up runs and gave away only nine off his seven overs.

Markram tried to break the shackles and attempt a big drive but Azam floored a catch at first slip.

Earlier, Shah made 38 off 37 balls and shared a 55-run, last-wicket stand with Nauman (24) before Pakistan was bowled out inside the first hour of the morning session.

Pakistan recovered from 33-4 on day one to post a commendable total on the back of Fawad Alam's patient century and useful contributions from the lower order.

Kagiso Rabada's 200th test wicket was the highlight for South Africa after Pakistan resumed on day three at 308-8. Rabada reached the milestone in his first over of the day when he uprooted Hasan Ali's middle stump as the batsman attempted a reckless pull on 21.

The fast bowler, playing his 44th test, became the youngest South African at 25 to complete 200 test wickets. He finished the innings with figures of 3-70.

Shah ensured Pakistan stretched its lead beyond 150 runs by smashing four boundaries and also lofting Keshav Maharaj (3-90) over long on for a six before the left-arm spinner ended the innings by having Nauman trapped lbw.

Lungi Ngidi took 2-57 but fast bowler Andrich Nortje returned an expensive 2-105. (AP)

