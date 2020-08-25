New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Sports Authority of India on Tuesday accepted David John's resignation as the High-Performance Director of Hockey India.

John had resigned from the post on August 18, 2020, with immediate effect, through an email to Sports Authority of India and Hockey India.

Also Read | Chris Gayle Dodges COVID-19, Tests Negative After Usain Bolt’s Party: Report.

"He resigned citing concern for his personal health in the current COVID-19 situation in India," SAI said in an official statement.

John has now expressed his desire to go back to Australia.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Players' Update: Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma Shares Workout Video With Wife Ritika, Yuzvendra Chahal Comes Up With Hilarious Comment.

He had a contract with SAI till September 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)