New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): As the Indian Premier League (IPL) enters its final leg, Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner R Sai Kishore emphasised the importance of finishing in the top two of the points table to gain a strategic advantage in the playoffs.

"A top-two finish is definitely in discussion -- not just now, but before as well," Sai Kishore said on Star Sports Press Room.

"When you are qualifying, it's better to finish in the top two. No complacency should be there. IPL is one tournament where every team is good. All players are among the best in the world. You can't take any team lightly, whether they are in form or not -- any player can change the game on their given day. So, there is no talk of relaxing. But a top-two finish is definitely on the cards," he added.

The Titans have been in top form this season, sitting at the top of the table with 16 points, having won eight matches and lost only three. With three games left in the league stage, Gujarat will look to maintain consistency and secure a top-two finish, which offers a safety net in the playoffs.

A top-two finish allows teams to compete in Qualifier 1, where a win guarantees a spot in the final. Even if they lose, they get another chance in Qualifier 2 against the winner of the Eliminator.

Gujarat's remaining matches are against Delhi Capitals (DC), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) -- all formidable opponents in their own right. With the playoff race heating up, the Titans will aim to keep their momentum going and ensure they go into the knockout stages with maximum confidence and advantage.

In GT's last match against Mumbai Indians (MI), the Titans won the toss and opted to bowl first. A 71-run stand between Will Jacks (53 in 35 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Suryakumar Yadav (35 in 24 balls, with five fours) was the highlight as wickets fell regularly, restricting MI to 155/8 in their 20 overs.

Sai Kishore (2/34) was the pick of the bowlers for GT, while Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, and Gerald Coetzee took a wicket each.

The run-chase was a rollercoaster ride for both teams. GT did lose Sai Sudharsan early, but a 72-run stand between skipper Shubman Gill (43 in 46 balls, with three fours and a six) and Jos Buttler (30 in 27 balls, with three fours and a six) marked their comeback in the game.

In the 14th over, with GT 107/2, a rain break was taken with GT ahead as per the DLS Method. After the break, Jasprit Bumrah (2/19) and Trent Boult (2/22) brought MI back in the game, collapsing GT to 132/6 in 18 overs at the start of another rain break.

This time, GT was behind. When the game finally resumed, the revised target was 147 runs with one more over left. Rahul Tewatia (11*) and Gerald Coetzee (12) single-handedly finished the job for GT, earning them a win by three wickets on a last-ball thriller. Gill was given the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

