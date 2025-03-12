New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): After a path-breaking inaugural season that transformed India's motorsports landscape, the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) announced on Wednesday the joining of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on-board as its official brand ambassador.

With his larger-than-life image and mass popularity, Salman Khan's endorsement of ISRL represents a game-changer, taking the league into a new age of mainstream sports entertainment. With his motorsport passion and connection with audiences from all generations, Salman Khan's presence will boost ISRL's reach, ensuring Supercross becomes a household name in India.

This partnership seamlessly blends with Salman's unparalleled fan base from urban hubs to rural hinterlands with ISRL's adrenaline-fueled spectacle, creating unprecedented visibility for the sport. More than just a thrilling racing league, ISRL Season 2 promises to be a complete family entertainment experience, with Salman Khan at the forefront, making the sport more accessible and engaging for fans of all ages.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the collaboration, Salman Khan said as quoted by an ISRL press release: "I am very excited to be a part of something I am truly passionate about--motorcycles and motorsports. What ISRL is building is truly revolutionary with a long-term vision. The league has immense entertainment value and captures the spirit of igniting passion, showcasing skill, and creating heroes who will inspire the next generation. Together, we are set to make Supercross a household name in India and elevate our riders to the global stage."

Veer Patel, Managing Director, ISRL, said: "Welcoming Salman Khan to the ISRL family is a landmark moment for motorsports in India. As motorsports continue to gain worldwide traction, the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) has firmly placed India on the global motorsports map. This collaboration reflects our shared ambition to elevate Indian motorsports to unparalleled heights. With his presence at the races, active participation, and guidance, we are spearheading a motorsport revolution that will inspire generations of Indian riders and position India as a premier global Supercross destination."

Eeshan Lokhande, Co-founder and Director of ISRL, said, "Salman Khan's association with ISRL is a monumental step in bringing Supercross into the mainstream, bridging the gap between Indian brands and the global legacy of this exhilarating sport. His massive reach and deep connection with fans across the country will drive brands across India to be a part of this high-adrenaline journey. Heroes of the sport will be made, and Supercross will find its true home in India. We will write the next chapter of Supercross, making every Indian proud on the global stage."

ISRL's inaugural season set new benchmarks for motorsport events in India with a physical attendance of over 30,000 and a viewership of 11.5 million in just 3 days of broadcast, establishing a new global record for a Supercross event.

The competition featured 48 of the world's finest riders, including international legends Jordie Tixier, Matt Moss, and Anthony Raynard, competing across multiple categories. Team BigRock Motorsports, led by India's Dakar pioneer CS Santosh, emerged as champions, setting a high standard for competition. The first season successfully demonstrated India's appetite for world-class Supercross action and laid a strong foundation for the sport's growth. (ANI)

