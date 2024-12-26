Melbourne [Australia], December 26 (ANI): Debutant Sam Konstas on Thursday achieved an elusive feat for Australia during the Boxing Day Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Konstas set the landmark of becoming the second youngest player to score a half-century for Australia in Test cricket. At the age of 19 years and 85 days, Konstas smashed his maiden international fifty at MCG.

Ian Craig holds the top spot on the chart. He smashed his maiden fifty at the age of 17 years and 240 days in 1953.

Neil Harvey stands in third place after his half-century at the age of 19 years and 121 days in 1948. Meanwhile, Archie Jackson stands in fourth place with a fifty at the age of 19 years and 150 days in 1929.

The young batting sensation played a 60-run knock from 65 balls in his debut match against India. He smashed 6 fours and 2 sixes during his time on the crease.

The 19-year-old played fearless cricket on Thursday, however, his knock came to an end in the 20th over when India spinner Ravindra Jadeja dismissed him.

Featuring for the Prime Minister's XI in a two-day game against the touring Indians after the Perth Test, Konstas attracted the spotlight with a century against the visiting side.

In his 11 first-class matches Konstas has scored 718 runs at an average of 42.2, including two centuries and three half-centuries.

Konstas played a vital role in Australia's ICC U19 World Cup 2024 triumph, scoring 191 runs in seven innings at an average of 27.28, including a century. He also featured in a two-match series between Australia A and India A ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, scoring 92 runs in four innings, highlighted by a match-winning 73*. In the warm-up pink-ball game against India, he stamped his authority with a classy 107 off 97 balls against a formidable Indian attack.

In the ongoing Sheffield Shield season, Konstas is the fifth-highest run-getter with 471 runs in five matches at an average of 58.87, including two centuries and a fifty, with a best score of 152.

Currently, the ongoing BGT series level at 1-1, both sides will be playing the much-anticipated Boxing Day Test intending to secure an all-important series lead needed to push a case for the ICC World Test Championship final.

Australia Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep. (ANI)

