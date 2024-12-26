Sam Konstas grabbed headlines all over with a magnificent Test debut in the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on December 26. The 19-year-old, who played and missed a few deliveries right at the start of his innings, went on to pull off some outrageous shots, especially those behind the wicket that he hit off Jasprit Bumrah and later, took the attack to the other pacers as well. The right-hander finished with 60 runs off 65 deliveries, a knock that had six fours and two sixes after he was trapped right in front of the stumps by Ravindra Jadeja. So, which team will Sam Konstas play for in IPL 2025? Sam Konstas Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need To Know About 19-Year-Old Australian Debutant in IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test at MCG.

The 19-year-old was included in the Australia national cricket team for the last two Tests vs India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at the expense of Nathan McSweeney, who failed to make an impact in the three Tests he has played so far. Selector George Bailey had said that he wanted to throw something different at India and he was proven right by the youngster who put off the Indian bowlers and derailed their plans early on in the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024. Virat Kohli, Sam Konstas Engage in Heated Argument After Indian Star Shoulder Charges 19-Year-Old During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test at MCG (Watch Video).

Which Team Sam Konstas is Part of in IPL 2025?

With such an exciting performance in the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test, fans might look forward to watching him in the IPL. Unfortunately, that is something that isn't going to happen in IPL 2025 as the 19-year-old did not feature in the mega auction that took place in November. However, with such a solid start to his international career, he might feature and even be an attraction in the IPL auction in the coming years should he continue to play the way he did on Test debut.

Sam Konstas was part of Australia's U19 World Cup-winning team in 2024 and a string of good performances has seen him earn a much-deserved Test call-up. And he justified his call-up with a performance that fans will not forget for a long time to come.

