Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 10 (ANI): Kumar Sangakkara rolled back the years with a scintillating century to guide Sri Lanka Masters to a commanding nine-wicket victory over England Masters and propel the Islanders to the top of the points table in the International Masters League (IML) 2025 in their final group stage match on Monday.

The loss also ended England Masters' hopes of qualifying for the knockouts of the tournament, although they are left with one more game in the competition.

Meanwhile, with Sangakkara's men already securing a semifinal spot, they entered the game brimming with confidence, and their decision to bowl first proved spot on as the bowlers restricted England Masters to a modest 146/5 in their 20 overs.

With a chance to top the leaderboard by chasing down the target inside 15.4 overs, Sri Lanka Masters came out all guns blazing. Leading from the front, Sangakkara turned back time with a rollicking 47-ball undefeated 106, powered by 19 fours and a six, treating the crowd to a masterclass in stroke play.

The iconic left-hander toyed with the England Masters' bowling attack, dispatching them to all parts of the ground while his opening partner, Romesh Kaluwitharana, played the perfect foil, watching the fireworks unfold from the other end.

The duo powered Sri Lanka to 76 runs in the powerplay, with Sangakkara's timing and placement making it seem as if he had never left the game. Every shot oozed elegance, piercing the gaps with surgical precision, keeping the English bowlers under relentless pressure.

With the dew settling in, the Islanders showed no mercy, racing to 108/0 in just nine overs, all but sealing the fate of the match until Dimitri Mascarenhas pulled one back for the Englishmen, with the wicket of Kaluwitharana (16).

However, that was the only moment to cheer for the England Masters for the evening, as Sangakkara and Asela Gunaratne (22 not out) did not let the tempo down and chased down the target in mere 12.5 overs. Sangakkara, who got to his hundred off a single, hit the winning runs with a six over long-on.

Earlier, England Masters' Phil Mustard gave his side a promising start with a brisk 35-ball 50, stitching together two crucial stands -- 37 runs with skipper Eoin Morgan (10) and another 50-run partnership with Tim Ambrose (17). But just when Mustard looked set to shift gears, the Sri Lankan bowlers turned the tide, striking at regular intervals and never allowing the English middle order to settle.

Towards the end, Tim Bresnan (18 not out) and Chris Tremlett (14 not out) attempted a late push, chipping in with valuable 30 runs, but their efforts were not enough to push the total beyond 146/5.

The Sri Lankan bowling unit, led by experienced campaigners like Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal and Asela Gunaratne, choked the Englishmen with variations and clever field placements, preventing any major acceleration.

Brief Scores: England Masters 146/5 (Phil Mustard 50, Tim Bresnan 18 not out; Isuru Udana 1/21, Asela Gunaratne 1/21) lost to Sri Lanka Masters (Kumar Sangakkara 106 not out, Asela Gunaratne 22 not out, Romesh Kaluwitharana 16) by 9 wickets. (ANI)

