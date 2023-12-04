Canberra [Australia], December 4 (ANI): Pakistan's experienced wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed laid out the team's plans to ruin Australia's star batter David Warner's farewell Test series.

The Men in Green are currently in Canberra to play a 4-day game against the Australian PM XI ahead of the series, which will be played on December 9.

Also Read | Mumbai City FC vs Navbahor Live Streaming Online, AFC Champions League 2023-24: Get Match Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels To Watch Football Match in India.

After this game, Pakistan will face Australia in the first Test on December 14 in Perth, a game for which Warner has been named in the squad. Ahead of the clash, Sarfaraz stated the team's intentions to spoil Warner's special day and said, as quoted from Geo News, "We will try to get him out as soon as we can; we will try not to let him get off to a good start."

The right-handed batter talked about the quality of the Kangaroos and made a vow that the team would play their best cricket.

Also Read | Manchester City 3-3 Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2023-24: Dejan Kulusevski’s Late Equaliser Earns Spurs a Point in Six-Goal Thriller (Watch Video Highlights).

"Australia is always tough at home. I will try to give them a tough time. Our team is very good and will play good cricket," Sarfaraz added.

Finally, he went on to praise Pakistan's star-studded bowling line-up for the series, which is missing the presence of quality pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

"Shaheen and Hasan are exceptional, and we have the likes of Mir Hamza, Khurram Shehzad, and Faheem [Ashraf], who have proven their mettle in domestic competitions," Sarfaraz signed off, saying.

Australia's First Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Steve Smith, Mitch Starc, and David Warner.

Pakistan squad for Australia Tests: Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)