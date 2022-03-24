New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Indian Professional Boxing is all set to herald its first National Champion in the Featherweight Division on Friday.

Delhi Lad Satnam Singh will face Maharashtra's Amey Nitin in a 10 round contest to claim rights to the WBC India Title.

"It is a matter of great pride that we are at the cusp of anointing a National Champion in one of the most crowded boxing weights in India. Tomorrow, Amey and Satnam, will be vying for bragging rights in the Featherweight Division," said Indian Boxing Council Brigadier PKM Raja.

"It is going to be an exhausting 10 round contest for the National Title. This is historic and this is a story that will go a long way in promoting boxing in India. I am honoured to be the WBC India Supervisor for this bout."

The first ever WBC India title was held in the Welterweight Division in December 2021 in Hyderabad. Tamil Nadu Boxer Sabari J went on to defeat Akashdeep Singh from Punjab with a Majority decision in an 8 round contest to be crowned the first ever WBC India National Champion. PTI

