Chennai, Mar 23 (PTI) Top-seed Saumya Vig of Gujarat sailed into the semifinals of the CTC-AITA women's tennis tournament 2022 being organised here by Chennai Tennis Centre with an easy 6-0, 6-1 win over Sirsi Manjunath Patil (Karnataka).

She was joined in the last four by the second, third and fourth seeds respectively after they had to work harder for their wins.

While second-seeded Janani Ramesh (TN) had to quell the challenge of a fighting state-mate Joell Nichole 7-5, 7-6(5), the third-seed Vidula Reddy of Karnataka defeated Tamil Nadu's M Harivarshine 6-2, 7-5. No.4 seed Chandana Potugari of Andhra knocked out sixth-seed Yashawini Singh Panwar (Madhya Pradesh) 7-5, 6-2 to book a spot in the semifinals.

