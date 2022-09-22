New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) The Supreme Court Thursday appointed former apex court judge Justice L Nageswara Rao for amending constitution of Indian Olympic Association and preparing electoral college.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said the ex-top court judge would ensure a fair and development-oriented approach for the future of the Olympics in the country.

Also Read | IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2022 Tickets: Several People Injured After Thousands Rush to Book India vs Australia Hyderabad Match Tickets.

The apex court asked Justice Rao to prepare a road map for amending the constitution and holding elections by December 15, 2022.

It also gave its permission to Rajeev Mehta, who is currently the secretary general of IOA, and Adille Sumariwalla, vice president of IOA, to participate in the September 27 meeting with the International Olympic Committee.

Also Read | Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket 2022 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Get Free Telecast Details of LLC T20 Cricket Match With Timing in IST.

"All logistical arrangements shall be made available to Justice Rao by the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and to be reimbursed by IOA," the bench, also comprising Justice Hima Kohli, said.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on September 8 issued a final warning to IOA to "resolve its governance issues" and hold elections by December, failing which the world sports body will ban India.

The executive board of the IOC, which met in Lausanne, Switzerland had also decided not to recognise any "acting/interim president" after Narinder Batra's ouster as Indian Olympic Association president and said it will deal with secretary general Rajeev Mehta as the main point of contact.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)