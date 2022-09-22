Gujarat Giants and Manipal Tigers will face off against each other in the fifth match of the ongoing Legends League Cricket 2022. The clash will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on September 22, 2022 (Thursday). Virender Sehwag's side will look to continue their winning start to the LLC T20 League 2022 while Harbhajan Singh's team are still searching for a win and sit bottom of the table. Meanwhile, fans searching for Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket 2022 live streaming details, scroll down below. Legends League Cricket 2022 Points Table Live Updated: India Capitals Rise to Second Spot After Win Over Bhilwara Kings, Gujarat Giants Top Team Standings

The teams have made contrasting starts to their season so far. Gujarat Giants got the better of Tigers in their last encounter with a two-wicket win. Manipal Tigers were defeated by Bhilwara Kings in their first match. Gujarat franchise currently are in the first position in the points table with four points.

When Is Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket 2022 Match (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket 2022 match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on September 22, 2022 (Thursday). The game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket 2022 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Legends League Cricket 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2/2 HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi to watch the live telecast of the Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers Legends League Cricket 2022 match on TV.

How To Watch Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket 2022 Match Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network, will live stream Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket 2022 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live at a nominal subscription fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2022 03:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).