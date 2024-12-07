Bengaluru, Dec 7 (PTI) Debutants SC Bengaluru defeated Dempo Sports Club 3-1 to secure their first-ever win in the I-League here on Saturday.

For the hosts, Krishananda Singh scored early with a strike in the first minute before Salam Johnson Singh (86th minute) and Jordan Lamela (90+5) sealed the victory during the closing stage.

Also Read | I-League 2024-25: Dempo SC Lose First Game of Season to Newbies SC Bengaluru.

Saiesh Bagkar netted for Dempo SC in the 43rd minute.

Dempo came into the match on the back of an unblemished record with three clean sheets and were yet to taste defeat with two wins and a draw.

Also Read | Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

However, SC Bengaluru shattered Dempo's defensive solidity early on. The win meant SC Bengaluru are now ninth in the league table with three points from four games. Dempo remained in the third spot with seven points from four matches.

The game took off with an early blunder by Dempo's backline during a corner taken by Jordan Lamela. The defence failed to clear the ball cleanly. An unmarked Krishananda was lurking nearby to effortlessly tap in from close range.

Although Dempo aimed to respond quickly to the early setback, their efforts were marred by mis-passes and a lack of cohesive play.

In contrast, SC Bengaluru displayed superior coordination, frequently threatening through set-pieces. One such moment came in the 16th minute when Lamela's curling free-kick from 22 yards was narrowly thwarted by Dempo's goalkeeper Ashish Sibi.

Dempo got their first chance to score an equaliser midway in the first half when Cristian Damian Perez floated in a free kick over SC Bengaluru defenders to find Bagkar, who headed it wide.

Bagkar however redeemed himself with the equaliser. Perez once again swung in a well-directed corner from the right and Bagkar balanced himself well inside the box to hit a thundering shot.

The second half saw both teams adopting a more cautious approach, resulting to few scoring chances.

SC Bengaluru nearly regained the lead in the 80th minute with a potent attempt by Shafeel PP but he was denied by Sibi's crucial intervention.

Six minutes later, though, SC Bengaluru extended their advantage. Shafeel charged down the right flank before floating in a cross.

Sibi, despite making several key saves earlier, misjudged the flight of the ball this time. The cross sailed over him to Salam, who was perfectly positioned at the far post. Unchallenged, Johnson effortlessly slotted the ball home.

But SC Bengaluru were not done yet as they sealed the match through Lamela in the stoppage time.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)