Ahmedabad, Feb 6 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first ODI between India and West Indies here on Sunday.

West Indies Innings:

Also Read | Lille vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Get Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

Shai Hope

Also Read | Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of CFC vs MCFC in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

b Siraj

8

Brandon King c Suryakumar Yadav b Washington Sundar 13

Darren Bravo

lbw b Washington Sundar

18

Shamarh Brooks

c Pant b Chahal

12

Nicholas Pooran

lbw b Chahal

18

Kieron Pollard

b Chahal

0

Jason Holder

c Pant b Prasidh

57

Akeal Hosein

c Pant b Prasidh

0

Fabian Allen

c and b Washington Sundar

29

Alzarri Joseph

c Suryakumar Yadav b Chahal

13

Kemar Roach

not out

0

Extras: (LB-4, W-4)

8

Total: (10 wickets, 43.5 Overs)

176

Fall of Wickets: 13-1, 44-2, 45-3, 71-4, 71-5, 78-6, 79-7, 157-8, 167-9, 176-10

Bowler: Mohammed Siraj 8-2-26-1, Prasidh Krishna 10-0-29-2, Washington Sundar 9-1-30-3, Shardul Thakur 7-0-38-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 9.5-0-49-4. (MORE) PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)