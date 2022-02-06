Ahmedabad, Feb 6 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first ODI between India and West Indies here on Sunday.
West Indies Innings:
Shai Hope
b Siraj
8
Brandon King c Suryakumar Yadav b Washington Sundar 13
Darren Bravo
lbw b Washington Sundar
18
Shamarh Brooks
c Pant b Chahal
12
Nicholas Pooran
lbw b Chahal
18
Kieron Pollard
b Chahal
0
Jason Holder
c Pant b Prasidh
57
Akeal Hosein
c Pant b Prasidh
0
Fabian Allen
c and b Washington Sundar
29
Alzarri Joseph
c Suryakumar Yadav b Chahal
13
Kemar Roach
not out
0
Extras: (LB-4, W-4)
8
Total: (10 wickets, 43.5 Overs)
176
Fall of Wickets: 13-1, 44-2, 45-3, 71-4, 71-5, 78-6, 79-7, 157-8, 167-9, 176-10
Bowler: Mohammed Siraj 8-2-26-1, Prasidh Krishna 10-0-29-2, Washington Sundar 9-1-30-3, Shardul Thakur 7-0-38-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 9.5-0-49-4. (MORE) PTI
