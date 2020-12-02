Canberra, Dec 2 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third and final ODI between India and Australia, here on Wednesday.

India:

S Dhawan

c Agar b Abbott

16

S Gill

lbw b Agar

33

V Kohli

c Carey b Hazlewood

63

S Iyer

c Labuschagne b Zampa

19

KL Rahul

lbw b Agar

5

H Pandya

not out

92

R Jadeja

not out

66

Extras (B-1, LB-1, NB-2, W-4)

8

Total (For 5 wickets in 50 overs)

302

Fall of wickets: 1-26, 2-82, 3-114, 4-123, 5-152

Bowling: J Hazlewood 10-1-66-1, G Maxwell 5-0-27-0, S Abbott 10-0-84-1, C Green 4-0-27-0, A Agar 10-0-44-2, A Zampa 10-0-45-1, M Henriques 1-0-7-0. MORE

