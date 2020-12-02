Cristiano Ronaldo has been awarded the Golden Foot Award 2020. The Juventus star has beaten Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Arturo Vidal, Giorgio Chiellini, Neymar, Sergio Ramos, Sergio Aguero, Gerard Pique and Mohamed Salah to walk away with the gong. The Golden Foot Award is the annual prize that started in 2003 and winners are selected on the basis of votes by fans. Cristiano Ronaldo is popularly known as the best player produced in the world of football. Very often is he compared to the Barcelona star Lionel Messi. Both Messi and Ronaldo have their share of fans. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski & Others Nominated for Player of the Century Award, See Full List

A player can win the award only once. Talking about Lionel Messi, he is yet to win the Golden Foot Award. In 2019, it was Luka Modric who walked away with the prize and prior to that current Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani had won the award in 2018, Juventus shared the tweet on social media where they congratulated Ronaldo. President Andrea Agnelli has also been crowned the first-ever winner of the Golden Foot Prestige. Check out the tweet below:

A ⚪️⚫️ @GoldenFootMC awards double! The first edition of the Golden Foot Prestige is awarded to President Andrea Agnelli 🥇@Cristiano is the winner of the 2020 Golden Foot Award 🥇 👏👏👏👏 #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/vCmJ4P1yad — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) December 1, 2020

Talking about Juventus, they will face Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League 2020. The team has been sweating it out ahead of the game. Bianconeri has already made it to the Round of 16 in the Champions League.

