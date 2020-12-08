Sydney, Dec 8 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third T20I between India and Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground here on Tuesday.
Also Read | Sanju Samson Defies Gravity With Sensational Fielding Effort During IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2020 (Watch Video).
Australia Innings:
Matthew Wade
Also Read | Did Virat Kohli Miss to Call for DRS on Time or Broadcaster's Fault? Replay on Big Screen Adds to Confusion As Tracker Shows Matthew Wade Was LBW.
lbw b Thakur
80
Aaron Finch c Hardik Pandya b Washington Sundar
0
Steven Smith
b Washington Sundar
24
Glenn Maxwell
b T Natarajan
54
Moises Henriques
not out
5
D'Arcy Short
run out ((sub)Manish Pandey/Rahul)
7
Daniel Sams
not out
4
Extras: (LB-1, W-10, NB-1)
12
Total: (5 wkts, 20 Overs)
186
Fall of Wickets: 14-1, 79-2, 169-3, 175-4, 182-5
Bowler: Deepak Chahar 4-0-34-0, Washington Sundar 4-0-34-2, T Natarajan 4-0-33-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-41-0, Shardul Thakur 4-0-43-1. (MORE) PTI
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)