Sydney, Dec 8 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third T20I between India and Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground here on Tuesday.

Australia Innings:

Matthew Wade

lbw b Thakur

80

Aaron Finch c Hardik Pandya b Washington Sundar

0

Steven Smith

b Washington Sundar

24

Glenn Maxwell

b T Natarajan

54

Moises Henriques

not out

5

D'Arcy Short

run out ((sub)Manish Pandey/Rahul)

7

Daniel Sams

not out

4

Extras: (LB-1, W-10, NB-1)

12

Total: (5 wkts, 20 Overs)

186

Fall of Wickets: 14-1, 79-2, 169-3, 175-4, 182-5

Bowler: Deepak Chahar 4-0-34-0, Washington Sundar 4-0-34-2, T Natarajan 4-0-33-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-41-0, Shardul Thakur 4-0-43-1. (MORE) PTI

