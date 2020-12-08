Sanju Samson pulled off a stunning fielding effort during the third T20I game between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on December 8, 2020 (Tuesday). The Indian cricketer jumped running back towards the boundary rope to save Glenn Maxwell’s shot going for a maximum and saved his side crucial four runs in the match. Did Virat Kohli Miss to Call for DRS on Time or Broadcaster’s Fault?

The incident occurred in the 14th over of the game. Glenn Maxwell pounced on a length ball from Shardul Thakur. The Australian got under the ball and launched it towards the sky, at first looked it appeared that the ball will sail over the rope, but it wasn’t the case as Sanju Samson threw himself over the ropes, took the catch and then had the sense to throw it back into play before falling onto the ground. India vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Score Updates.

Sanju Samson is a gun fielder. Another save in the boundary line.#AUSAvIND pic.twitter.com/NWrXGYyWoq — Adorn Rodrigues (@rodrigues_adorn) December 8, 2020

The effort was very similar to what Nicholas Pooran produced in IPL. Fans were very much impressed with the brilliant piece of fielding displayed by the young Sanju Samson and praised the Indian cricketer on social media. Here are some of the reactions.

Has Anyone?

Wild theory but has anyone ever seen Sanju Samson and Spiderman in the same room?? 🤔 #AUSvIND — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 8, 2020

Different Class

Sanju Samson is cut from a different cloth when it comes to fielding #INDvAUS — Vishal Mehra (@vishal_mehra1) December 8, 2020

Spiderman Sanju

Sanju samson is hiding his identity he is spiderman of this world #AUSvIND — VnnY (@a_humanoid_) December 8, 2020

Another Day in the Office

Just another day in the office for Sanju Samson. pic.twitter.com/MI3DnIQSIY — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 8, 2020

Speaking of the game, riding on half-centuries by Matthew Wade and Glenn Maxwell, Australia posted a score of 186/5 in their 20 overs. Team India will be pretty confident of chasing the total and would look to register their 10th consecutive win in T20Is and complete a clean sweep over the hosts.

