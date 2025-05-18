New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans here on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals:

KL Rahul not out 112

Faf du Plessis c Mohammed Siraj b Arshad Khan 5

Abishek Porel c Buttler b Sai Kishore 30

Axar Patel c Sai Kishore b Prasidh Krishna 25

Tristan Stubbs not out 21

Extras: (LB-2, W-4) 6

Total: (For 3 wkts, 20 overs) 199

Fall of wkts: 1-16, 2-106, 3-151.

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-37-0, Arshad Khan 2-0-7-1, Kagiso Rabada 2-0-34-0, Prasidh Krishna 4-0-40-1, Rashid Khan 4-0-32-0, Sai Kishore 4-0-47-1. (More) PIT AM

