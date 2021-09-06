London, Sep 6 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the fifth and final day of the fourth Test between India and England at the Oval, here on Monday.

India 1st innings: 191

England 1st innings: 466

India 2nd innings: 290

England 2nd Innings (Overnight 77/0)

Rory Burns c Pant b Thakur 50

Haseeb Hameed batting 62

Dawid Malan run out 5

Joe Root batting 8

Extras (LB-1, NB-5) 6

Total (For 2 wickets in 59 overs) 131

Bowling: Umesh Yadav 11-2-33-0, Jasprit Bumrah 11-5-14-0, Ravindra Jadeja 21-7-39-0, Mohammed Siraj 10-0-29-0, Shardul Thakur 6-1-15-1.

