London, Sep 6 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the fifth and final day of the fourth Test between India and England at the Oval, here on Monday.
India 1st innings: 191
England 1st innings: 466
India 2nd innings: 290
England 2nd Innings (Overnight 77/0)
Rory Burns c Pant b Thakur 50
Haseeb Hameed batting 62
Dawid Malan run out 5
Joe Root batting 8
Extras (LB-1, NB-5) 6
Total (For 2 wickets in 59 overs) 131
Bowling: Umesh Yadav 11-2-33-0, Jasprit Bumrah 11-5-14-0, Ravindra Jadeja 21-7-39-0, Mohammed Siraj 10-0-29-0, Shardul Thakur 6-1-15-1.
