London, Sep 5 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the fourth day of the fourth Test between India and England.
India 1st Innings: 191
England 1st Innings: 290
India 2nd Innings: (Overnight 270/3)
Rohit Sharma
c C Woakes b O Robinson 127
KL Rahul
c J Bairstow b J Anderson 46
Cheteshwar Pujara c M Ali b O Robinson 61
Virat Kohli c C Overton b M Ali 44
Ravindra Jadeja lbw b C Woakes 17
Ajinkya Rahane lbw b C Woakes 0
Rishabh Pant (wk) c and b Moeen 50
Shardul Thakur c Craig Overton b Root 60
Umesh Yadav batting 13
Jasprit Bumrah batting 19
Extras (lb 8) 8
Total (8 wickets, 144 Overs) 445
Fall of wickets: 1-83, 2-236, 3-237, 4-296, 5-296, 6-312, 7-412, 8-414.
Bowling: James Anderson 33-10-79-1, Ollie Robinson 32-7-105-2, Chris Woakes 30-8-72-2, Craig Overton 16-3-49-0, Moeen Ali 26-0-118-2, Joe Root 7-1-16-1. PTI
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)