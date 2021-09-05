London, Sep 5 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the fourth day of the fourth Test between India and England.

India 1st Innings: 191

England 1st Innings: 290

India 2nd Innings: (Overnight 270/3)

Rohit Sharma

c C Woakes b O Robinson 127

KL Rahul

c J Bairstow b J Anderson 46

Cheteshwar Pujara c M Ali b O Robinson 61

Virat Kohli c C Overton b M Ali 44

Ravindra Jadeja lbw b C Woakes 17

Ajinkya Rahane lbw b C Woakes 0

Rishabh Pant (wk) c and b Moeen 50

Shardul Thakur c Craig Overton b Root 60

Umesh Yadav batting 13

Jasprit Bumrah batting 19

Extras (lb 8) 8

Total (8 wickets, 144 Overs) 445

Fall of wickets: 1-83, 2-236, 3-237, 4-296, 5-296, 6-312, 7-412, 8-414.

Bowling: James Anderson 33-10-79-1, Ollie Robinson 32-7-105-2, Chris Woakes 30-8-72-2, Craig Overton 16-3-49-0, Moeen Ali 26-0-118-2, Joe Root 7-1-16-1. PTI

