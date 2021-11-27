Kanpur, Nov 27 (PTI) Scoreboard on the third day of the opening Test between India and New Zealand here on Friday.

India 1st Innings: 345

New Zealand 1st Innings: (Overnight 129/0)

Tom Latham st sub (KS Bharat) b Patel

95

Will Young c sub (KS Bharat) b Ashwin 89

Kane Williamson lbw b Yadav 18

Ross Taylor c sub (KS Bharat) b Patel 11

Henry Nicholls lbw b Patel 2

Tom Blundell

b Patel 13

Rachin Ravindra b Jadeja 13

Kyle Jamieson c Patel b Ashwin 23

Tim Southee b Patel 5

William Somerville b Ashwin 6

Ajaz Patel not out 5

Extras: (B-6, LB-4, NB-5, W-1) 16

Total: (all out in 142.3 overs) 296

Fall of wickets: 1-151, 2-197, 3-214, 4-218, 5-227, 6-241, 7-258, 8-270, 9-284.

Bowling: Ishant Sharma 15-5-35-0, Umesh Yadav 18-3-50-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 42.3-10-82-3, Ravindra Jadeja 33-10-57-1, Axar Patel 34-6-62-5. More PTI

