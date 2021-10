Gold Coast, Oct 9 (PTI) Scoreboard of the second women's T20 International between India and Australia here on Saturday.

India Women

Smriti Mandhana c Nicola Carey b Vlaeminck 1

Shafali Verma c HJ Darlington b Vlaeminck 3

Jemimah Rodrigues c HJ Darlington b Molineux 7

Harmanpreet Kaur st Healy b Wareham 2

Yastika Bhatia run out 8

Richa Ghosh b Nicola Carey 2

Deepti Sharma run out 16

Pooja Vastrakar not out 37

Shikha Pandey b Gardner 1

Renuka Singh b Molineux 1

Rajeshwari Gayakwad not out 0

Extras: (lb-2, w-11, nb-1) 14

Total: 118/9 in 20 overs

Fall of wickets: 5-1, 12-2, 24-3, 50-4, 52-5, 61-6, 76-7, 78-8, 81-9

Bowling: Vlaeminck 3-0-18-2, Molineux 4-0-11-2, E Perry 2-0-17-0, Gardner 4-0-12-1, Wareham 2-0-14-1, Nicola Carey 3-0-25-1, HJ Darlington 2-0-19-0.

