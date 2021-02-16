Chennai, Feb 16 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on day four of the second Test between India and England here on Tuesday.
India 1st Innings: 329
England 1st innings: 134
India 2nd Innings: 286
England 2nd Innings: (Overnight 53/3)
Rory Burns c V Kohli b R Ashwin
25
Dom Sibley lbw b A Patel
3
Dan Lawrence st R Pant b R Ashwin 26
Jack Leach c R Sharma b A Patel 0
Joe Root batting 33
Ben Stokes c V Kohli b R Ashwin 8
Ollie Pope c I Sharma b A Patel 12
Ben Foakes c A Patel b K Yadav 2
Extras: (B-6, LB-1) 7
Total: (For 7 wickets in 48.3 overs) 116
Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-49, 3-50, 4-66, 5-90, 6-110, 7-116
Bowling: Ishant Sharma 6-3-13-0, Axar Patel 19-4-41-3, Ravichandran Ashwin 17-5-42-3, Mohammed Siraj 3-1-6-0, Kuldeep Yadav 3.3-0-7-1. PTI
