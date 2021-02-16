Chennai, Feb 16 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on day four of the second Test between India and England here on Tuesday.

India 1st Innings: 329

England 1st innings: 134

India 2nd Innings: 286

England 2nd Innings: (Overnight 53/3)

Rory Burns c V Kohli b R Ashwin

25

Dom Sibley lbw b A Patel

3

Dan Lawrence st R Pant b R Ashwin 26

Jack Leach c R Sharma b A Patel 0

Joe Root batting 33

Ben Stokes c V Kohli b R Ashwin 8

Ollie Pope c I Sharma b A Patel 12

Ben Foakes c A Patel b K Yadav 2

Extras: (B-6, LB-1) 7

Total: (For 7 wickets in 48.3 overs) 116

Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-49, 3-50, 4-66, 5-90, 6-110, 7-116

Bowling: Ishant Sharma 6-3-13-0, Axar Patel 19-4-41-3, Ravichandran Ashwin 17-5-42-3, Mohammed Siraj 3-1-6-0, Kuldeep Yadav 3.3-0-7-1. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)