Leeds, Aug 25 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the third Test between India and England here on Wednesday.

India 1st Innings:

Also Read | Brondby vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: Where To Watch UCL Playoff Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in India?.

Rohit Sharma

c Robinson b Overton

Also Read | UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Group Stage Draw: Time, Teams, Rules and Everything You Need to Know Ahead of UCL Draw.

19

KL Rahul c Buttler b Anderson 0

Cheteshwar Pujara c Buttler b Anderson 1

Virat Kohli c Buttler b Anderson 7

Ajinkya Rahane c Buttler b Robinson 18

Rishabh Pant c Buttler b Robinson

2

Ravindra Jadeja lbw b Curran 4

Mohammed Shami

c Burns b Overton 0

Ishant Sharma not out 8

Jasprit Bumrah lbw b Curran

0

Mohammed Siraj c Root b Overton 3

Extras: (LB-11, NB-5) 16

Total: (All out in 40.4 overs) 78

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-4, 3-21, 4-56, 5-58, 6-67, 7-67, 8-67, 9-67, 10-78

Bowling: James Anderson 8-5-6-3, Ollie Robinson 10-3-16-2, Sam Curran 10-2-27-2, Moeen Ali 2-0-4-0, Craig Overton 10.4-5-14-3.

England 1st Innings:

Rory Burns not out 3

Haseeb Hameed not out 15

Extras: (NB-2, W-1) 3

Total: (For no loss in 7 overs) 21

Bowling: Ishant Sharma 3-0-14-0, Jasprit Bumrah 3-1-7-0, Mohammed Shami 1-1-0-0.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)