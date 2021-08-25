Brondby IF will take on RB Salzburg in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2021 playoff fixture. The clash will be played at the Brondby Stadium in Brondby, Denmark on August 25, 2021 (Wednesday). RB Salzburg head into the game on the back of a 2-1 advantage after the first leg. Meanwhile, fans searching for Brondby vs RB Salzburg, UCL 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Shakhtar Donetsk vs AS Monaco, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Live Streaming Online.

RB Salzburg are the favorites to go through as they enter into the game on the back of four straight wins, Meanwhile, Brindby have had a difficult start to their season as they are yet to win a match in any of their seven competitive. games so far.

When Is Brondby vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Playoff Match Schedule? (Know Date, Time & Venue)

The Brondby vs RB Salzburg leg 2 playoff clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at the Metalist Stadium in Kharkiv, Ukraine on August 26, 2021 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled start time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). How To Watch Brondby vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Playoff Match On TV? Sony Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 and will telecast the game on its sports channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten channels to watch the live-action of the Brondby vs RB Salzburg UCL 2021-22 game on TV. Where To Get Free Online Streaming Of Brondby vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Playoff Match?SonyLIV, the official streaming partner of Sony Network will provide the live streaming of UEFA Champions League 2021-22. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to get Brondby vs RB Salzburg free online streaming.

