Centurion, Dec 26 (PTI) Scoreboard after the end of India's first innings on Day 2 of the opening Test against South Africa here on Tuesday.
Also Read | India vs South Africa Free Live Streaming Online, 1st Test 2023 Day 2: How to Watch IND vs SA Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.
India 1st innings:
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Also Read | Manchester United 3-2 Aston Villa, Premier League 2023-24: Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund Score As Red Devils Complete a Thrilling Comeback To Win on Boxing Day (Watch Video Goal Highlights).
c Verreynne b Burger
17
Rohit Sharma
c Burger b Rabada
5
Shubman Gill
c Verreynne b Burger
2
Virat Kohli
c Verreynne b Rabada
38
Shreyas Iyer
b Rabada
31
KL Rahul
b Nandre Burger
101
Ravichandran Ashwin c sub (Wiaan Mulder) b Rabada
8
Shardul Thakur
c Elgar b Rabada
24
Jasprit Bumrah
b Jansen
1
Mohammed Siraj
c Verreynne b Gerald Coetzee
5
Prasidh Krishna
not out
0
Extras: (B-2, LB-8, NB-1, W-2)
13
Total: (In 67.4 overs for 10 wickets) 245
Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-23, 3-24, 4-92, 5-107, 6-121, 7-164, 8-191, 9-238, 10-245.
Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 20-4-59-5, Marco Jansen 16-2-52-1, Nandre Burger 15.4-4-50-3, Gerald Coetzee 16-1-74-1. (MORE) PTI
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)