Centurion, Dec 26 (PTI) Scoreboard after the end of India's first innings on Day 2 of the opening Test against South Africa here on Tuesday.

India 1st innings:

Yashasvi Jaiswal

c Verreynne b Burger

17

Rohit Sharma

c Burger b Rabada

5

Shubman Gill

c Verreynne b Burger

2

Virat Kohli

c Verreynne b Rabada

38

Shreyas Iyer

b Rabada

31

KL Rahul

b Nandre Burger

101

Ravichandran Ashwin c sub (Wiaan Mulder) b Rabada

8

Shardul Thakur

c Elgar b Rabada

24

Jasprit Bumrah

b Jansen

1

Mohammed Siraj

c Verreynne b Gerald Coetzee

5

Prasidh Krishna

not out

0

Extras: (B-2, LB-8, NB-1, W-2)

13

Total: (In 67.4 overs for 10 wickets) 245

Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-23, 3-24, 4-92, 5-107, 6-121, 7-164, 8-191, 9-238, 10-245.

Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 20-4-59-5, Marco Jansen 16-2-52-1, Nandre Burger 15.4-4-50-3, Gerald Coetzee 16-1-74-1. (MORE) PTI

