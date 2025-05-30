Mullanpur, May 30 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL Eliminator between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans here on Friday.
Mumbai Indians:
Rohit Sharma c Rashid b Prasidh 81
Jonny Bairstow c Coetzee b Kishore 47
Suryakumar Yadav c Sundar b Kishore 33
Tilak Varma c Mendis b Siraj 25
Hardik Pandya (not out) 22
Naman Dhir c Rashid b Prasidh 9
Mitchell Santner (not out) 0
Extras (B-7 W-4) 11
Total (20 overs, 5 wickets) 228
Fall of wickets: 1-84, 2-143, 3-186, 4-194, 5-206.
Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-37-1, Prasidh Krishna 4-0-53-2, Sai Kishore 4-0-42-2, Rashid Khan 4-0-31-0, Gerald Coetzee 3-0-51-0, Washington Sundar 1-0-7-0. (More) PTI
