Mullanpur, May 30 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL Eliminator between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans here on Friday.

Mumbai Indians:

Also Read | What Happens if GT vs MI Eliminator is Washed Out? Which Team Qualifies for IPL 2025 Qualifier 2?.

Rohit Sharma c Rashid b Prasidh 81

Jonny Bairstow c Coetzee b Kishore 47

Also Read | MI 228/5 in 20 Overs | GT vs MI Live Score Updates of IPL 2025 Eliminator: Hardik Pandya Gives Strong Finish.

Suryakumar Yadav c Sundar b Kishore 33

Tilak Varma c Mendis b Siraj 25

Hardik Pandya (not out) 22

Naman Dhir c Rashid b Prasidh 9

Mitchell Santner (not out) 0

Extras (B-7 W-4) 11

Total (20 overs, 5 wickets) 228

Fall of wickets: 1-84, 2-143, 3-186, 4-194, 5-206.

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-37-1, Prasidh Krishna 4-0-53-2, Sai Kishore 4-0-42-2, Rashid Khan 4-0-31-0, Gerald Coetzee 3-0-51-0, Washington Sundar 1-0-7-0. (More) PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)