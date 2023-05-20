Kolkata, May 20 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Saturday.

Lucknow Super Giants:

Karan Sharma c Thakur b Harshit Rana 3

Quinton de Kock c Russell b Varun 28

Prerak Mankad c Harshit Rana b Arora 26

Marcus Stoinis c Iyer b Arora 0

Krunal Pandya c Singh b Narine 9

Ayush Badoni c Thakur b Narine 25

Nicholas Pooran c Iyer b Thakur 58

Krishnappa Gowtham not out 11

Ravi Bishnoi b Thakur 2

Naveen-ul-Haq not out 2

Extras: (B-4, LB-1, NB-2, W-5) 12

Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 overs) 176

Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-55, 3-55, 4-71, 5-73, 6-147, 7-159, 8-162

Bowling: Harshit Rana 3-0-21-1, Vaibhav Arora 4-0-30-2, Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-38-1, Nitish Rana 1-0

-3-0, Shardul Thakur 2-0-27-2, Sunil Narine 4-0-28-2, Suyash Sharma 1-0-12-0, Andre Russell 1-0-12-0. MORE

