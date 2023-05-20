Kolkata, May 20 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Saturday.
Lucknow Super Giants:
Karan Sharma c Thakur b Harshit Rana 3
Quinton de Kock c Russell b Varun 28
Prerak Mankad c Harshit Rana b Arora 26
Marcus Stoinis c Iyer b Arora 0
Krunal Pandya c Singh b Narine 9
Ayush Badoni c Thakur b Narine 25
Nicholas Pooran c Iyer b Thakur 58
Krishnappa Gowtham not out 11
Ravi Bishnoi b Thakur 2
Naveen-ul-Haq not out 2
Extras: (B-4, LB-1, NB-2, W-5) 12
Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 overs) 176
Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-55, 3-55, 4-71, 5-73, 6-147, 7-159, 8-162
Bowling: Harshit Rana 3-0-21-1, Vaibhav Arora 4-0-30-2, Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-38-1, Nitish Rana 1-0
-3-0, Shardul Thakur 2-0-27-2, Sunil Narine 4-0-28-2, Suyash Sharma 1-0-12-0, Andre Russell 1-0-12-0. MORE
