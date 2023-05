Jaipur, May 5 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans here on Friday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal run out 14

Also Read | Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks RCB to Beat DC in IPL 2023 Match 50.

Jos Buttler c M Sharma b Pandya 8

Sanju Samson c Pandya b Little 30

Also Read | RCB Wins 'Twitter World Cup 2023', Beat Tanzania's Simba Sports Club in 'Final Poll'.

Devdutt Padikkal b Ahmad 12

Ravichandran Ashwin b R Khan 4

Riyan Parag lbw b R Khan 4

Shimron Hetmyer lbw b R Khan 7

Dhruv Jurel lbw b Ahmad 9

Trent Boult b Shami 15

Adam Zampa run out 7

Sandeep Sharma not out 2

Extras: (lb-1, w-7) 8

Total: 118 in 17.5 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-47, 3-60, 4-63, 5-69, 6-77, 7-87, 8-96, 9-112, 10-118

Bowling: Mohammad Shami 4-0-27-1, Hardik Pandya 2-0-22-1, Rashid Khan 4-0-14-3, Joshua Little 4-0-24-1, Noor Ahmad 3-0-25-2, Mohit Sharma 0.5-0-5-0.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)