Colombo, Apr 29 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's ODI Tri-Series match between India and South Africa here on Tuesday.

India Women:

Pratika Rawal b Mlaba 78

Smriti Mandhana c Meso b Dercksen 36

Harleen Deol b Mlaba 29

Harmanpreet Kaur not out 41

Jemimah Rodrigues c Khaka b Klaas 41

Richa Ghosh c Luus b Khaka 24

Deepti Sharma c Tryon b de Klerk 9

Kashvee Gautam not out 5

Extras: (W-13) 13

Total: (For 6 wickets in 50 overs) 276

Fall of wickets: 1-83, 2-151, 3-154, 4-213, 5-247, 6-259

Bowling: Ayabonga Khaka 8-1-42-1, Masabata Klaas 9-1-43-1, Sune Luus 4-0-24-0, Nadine de Klerk 9-1-39-1, Nonkululeko Mlaba 10-0-55-2, Annerie Dercksen 3-0-40-1, Chloe Tryon 7-0-33-0. MORE

