Bengaluru, Feb 24 (PTI) Scoreboard of the WPL 2024 clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz here on Saturday.

RCB innings:

Also Read | New Zealand vs Australia Live Streaming Online on Amazon Prime Video, 3rd T20I 2024: How to Watch NZ vs AUS Cricket Match Free Live Telecast on TV?.

Sophie Devine lbw b Harris 1

Smriti Mandhana (c) c Vrinda b McGrath 13

Also Read | IPL 2024: DDCA Officials Clueless Why Delhi Capitals Shifted Their First Two Games to Vizag, Official Claims DC Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly Was Happy With Preparations.

Sabbhineni Meghana st Healy b Gayakwad 53

Ellyse Perry c Thakor b Ecclestone 8

Richa Ghosh b Sharma 62

Georgia Wareham c Harris b Gayakwad 0

Sophie Molineux not out 9

Shreyanka Patil not out 8

Extras: (W-3) 3

Total: (For 6 wickets in overs) 157

Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-36, 3-54, 4-125, 5-125, 6-144.

Bowling: Grace Harris 3-0-22-1, Tahlia McGrath 4-0-39-1, Sophie Ecclestone 4-0-26-1, Deepti Sharma 3-0-23-1, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4-0-24-2, Saima Thakor 2-0-23-0.

UPW innings:

Alyssa Healy (c) b Molineux 5

Dinesh Vrinda st Ghosh b Asha 18

Tahlia McGrath b Asha 22

Grace Harris b Asha 38

Shweta Sehrawat c Mandhana b Asha 31

Kiran Navgire st Ghosh b Asha 1

Poonam Khemnar b Wareham 14

Deepti Sharma not out 13

Sophie Ecclestone not out 1

Extras: (W-12) 12

Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 155

Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-48, 3-49, 4-126, 5-127, 6-128, 7-147.

Bowling: Renuka Singh 3-0-14-0, Sophie Molineux 4-0-36-1, Shreyanka Patil 3-0-32-0, Sobhana Asha 4-0-22-5, Georgia Wareham 3-0-23-1, Ellyse Perry 2-0-18-0, Sophie Devine 1-0-10-0.

Result: RCB won by 2 runs. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)