Bengaluru, Feb 24 (PTI) Scoreboard of the WPL 2024 clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz here on Saturday.
RCB innings:
Sophie Devine lbw b Harris 1
Smriti Mandhana (c) c Vrinda b McGrath 13
Sabbhineni Meghana st Healy b Gayakwad 53
Ellyse Perry c Thakor b Ecclestone 8
Richa Ghosh b Sharma 62
Georgia Wareham c Harris b Gayakwad 0
Sophie Molineux not out 9
Shreyanka Patil not out 8
Extras: (W-3) 3
Total: (For 6 wickets in overs) 157
Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-36, 3-54, 4-125, 5-125, 6-144.
Bowling: Grace Harris 3-0-22-1, Tahlia McGrath 4-0-39-1, Sophie Ecclestone 4-0-26-1, Deepti Sharma 3-0-23-1, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4-0-24-2, Saima Thakor 2-0-23-0.
UPW innings:
Alyssa Healy (c) b Molineux 5
Dinesh Vrinda st Ghosh b Asha 18
Tahlia McGrath b Asha 22
Grace Harris b Asha 38
Shweta Sehrawat c Mandhana b Asha 31
Kiran Navgire st Ghosh b Asha 1
Poonam Khemnar b Wareham 14
Deepti Sharma not out 13
Sophie Ecclestone not out 1
Extras: (W-12) 12
Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 155
Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-48, 3-49, 4-126, 5-127, 6-128, 7-147.
Bowling: Renuka Singh 3-0-14-0, Sophie Molineux 4-0-36-1, Shreyanka Patil 3-0-32-0, Sobhana Asha 4-0-22-5, Georgia Wareham 3-0-23-1, Ellyse Perry 2-0-18-0, Sophie Devine 1-0-10-0.
Result: RCB won by 2 runs. PTI
