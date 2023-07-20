Port of Spain, Jul 23 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the first day of the second Test between India and West Indies here on Thursday.

India 1st innings:

Yashasvi Jaiswal batting 52

Rohit Sharma batting 63

Extras: (lb-4, nb-2) 6

Total: 121/0 in 26 overs

Bowling: Kemar Roach 6-1-34-0, Alzarri Joseph 6-0-30-0, Shannon Gabriel 4-0-24-0, Jomel Warrican 5-1-17-0, Jason Holder 5-1-12-0. PTI

