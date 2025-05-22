Berlin, May 22 (AP) The German Cup final brings the domestic season to a close while the last available place in next season's Bundesliga is up for grabs in relegation/promotion playoffs this weekend. Stuttgart plays Arminia Bielefeld in the cup final in Berlin's Olympiastadion on Saturday with Europa League qualification an added prize for the victor.

Key matchups

=========

Stuttgart can finish its season on a high note with the German Cup title after a disappointing Bundesliga campaign for the team that finished runner-up in 2024. Stuttgart finished in mid-table, five points behind fifth-placed Freiburg which clinched the league's Europa League qualification spot. But Bielefeld clinched promotion as third-division champion and can also qualify for Europe with another upset. Bielefeld knocked out defending champion Bayer Leverkusen in the semifinals.

— Heidenheim plays Elversberg for a place in the Bundesliga next season with the first leg in Heidenheim on Thursday. Heidenheim, which finished third from bottom in the Bundesliga last season, was promoted to the top division in 2023 after an unlikely ascent through the lower leagues and Elversberg is bidding to emulate its rival by replacing it. while Elversberg was third in the second division. The second leg will be played Monday in Elversberg.

Players to watch

===========

— Stuttgart's Nick Woltemade earned his first call up for Germany on Thursday and will be keen to further his case for inclusion in the Nations League games with a good showing on Saturday. The 23-year-old Woltemade scored 12 goals in 28 Bundesliga appearances last season while a goal in each of his four German Cup appearances helped to steer the team to the final.

— Bielefeld will look to Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee to drive the team from midfield. His fifth goal of the season was enough for Bielefeld's 1-0 win over Waldhof Mannheim to win the third-division title.

Injury list

=======

— Stuttgart hopes midfielder Angelo Stiller will recover in time from a left ankle injury sustained against Augsburg in the Bundesliga on May 11 to face Bielefeld. The influential Germany midfielder has also been linked with interest from Liverpool.

— Jamal Musiala is still working on his comeback for Bayern Munich. The 22-year-old Germany star hasn't played since early April because of a torn muscle in his left thigh and was left out of Germany's Nations League squad so he can be fit for the Club World Cup in the United States next month.

Transfer news

==========

— Jonathan Tah still hasn't decided where he'll play next season after the expiration of his Bayer Leverkusen contract. The 29-year-old Germany defender reportedly has an offer from Bayern of a three-year deal with the option of another, while Barcelona has also been linked.

— Freiburg winger Ritsu Doan is a candidate for Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund, according to Kicker magazine.

— French broadcaster RMC reports that Chelsea is pursuing Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitiké, who is apparently also of interest to Arsenal and Liverpool.

— Florian Wirtz's future remains uncertain with Bayern and Liverpool both reportedly interested in the Leverkusen star. Former Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso is expected to take over Real Madrid and would no doubt like to bring the 22-year-old Germany playmaker, but the Spanish team's reported interest in Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams would suggest it's looking closer to home. (AP) AM

