Mexico City, Feb 28 (AP) Casper Ruud moved into the second round of the Mexican Open by beating Argentine qualifier Guido Andreozzi 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (2).

Ruud, who won three titles and reached the French Open and U.S. Open finals in 2022, is playing in Mexico for the second time in his career. Two years ago, he made it to the quarterfinals.

The second-seeded Ruud will next play Taro Daniel, who beat J.J. Wolf 6-4, 6-4.

Also Monday, fourth-seeded Holger Rune defeated Ben Shelton 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-2 and will next face either Nuno Borges or Nick Chapell.

Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Denis Shapovalov, Michael Mmoh, Feliciano Lopez and Francis Tiafoe also won. AP AM

