Chennai, Aug 1 (PTI) Seeded players had an easy time in the opening round of the men's singles in the Indium AITA tennis championships here on Tuesday.

The top three seeds- Nitin Kumar Sinha of West Bengal, TN's V M Ranjeet and Vishnu Vardhan of Telangana- advanced in straight sets.

The experienced Ranjeet got the better of Abhinav Sanjeev 6-4, 6-4 in a competitive encounter while Sinha and Vardhan dropped three and four games respectively to their opponents.

Sheikh Ifthikhar Mohammed (4th seed) and Yash Yadav (7th seed) fell by the wayside in the opening round, losing in straight sets.

In the women's section, Mridula Palanivel ousted 6th seeded Riya Uboveja of Gujarat in three sets, winning the decider 7-5 after trailing 2-5.

Results (first round): Men's singles: Nithin Kumar Sinha (WB) beat Atharva Sharma (Maharashtra) 6-1, 6-2; Jagmeet Singh beat Krishna Teja Raja (TN) 7-5, 6-4; Aryan Prashant Shah (Gujarat) beat Neeraj Yash Paul (X6) 6-1, 6-3; Vishnu Vardhan (TS) beat Rashein Samuel (Kar) 6-1, 6-3; Rishi Reddy (Kar) beat Boopathy Sakthivel (TN) 6-4,7-5.

Udit Kamboj (X8) beat Abhinansu Borthakur (WB) 6-3, 6-2; Shivank Bhatnagar (Del) beat Deepak A (Kar) 7-5, 7-6(5); Tushar Madan (Del) beat Maan Kesharwani (UP) 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-1; Faisal Qamar (Rajasthan) beat Sheikh Iftihkar Mohammad (S4) 6-1, 6-4; Suraj R Prabodh (Kar) beat Yash Yadav (MP-X7) 6-2, 6-1; Madhwin Kamath (Gujarat) beat Denim Yadav (MP) 5-7, 6-3, 6-0; Mahalingam Kandhavel (TN) beat Rhythm Malhotra (Del) 6-1, 6-2; V M Ranjeet (X2) beat Abhinav Sanjeev (TN) 6-4, 6-4.

Women's singles: Sachi Sharma beat Arthi Muniyan (TN) 3-6, 6-2, 6-4; Sai Jhanvi (Kar) beat Gayatri Rajesh Menon (Ker) 6-1, 6-0; Vidhi Nimesh Jani (Guj) beat Saumya Ronde (TS-X7) 6-4, 6-1; Paavanii Paathak (TS) beat Medhavi Singh (BH) 6-3, 6-0; Yubrani Banerjee (WB-X8) beat Aakruti Narayansonkusa (MH) 6-2, 6-4; Janani Ramesh (TN) beat Nemha Sarahhispotta (Odisha) 6-4, 6-2; Mirudhula Palanivel (TN) beat Riya Uboveja (Guj-X6) 4-6, 6-2, 7-5; Sree Syleswari Velmanikandan (TN) beat Prathiba Prasad Narayan (Kar) 7-5, 4-0 retired; Avishka Gupta (TS) beat Sree Tanvi Dasari (Kar) 6-1,6-0.

