Chennai, Nov 24 (PTI) Seher Atwal holed two birdies in the last three holes to round off her season with a win in the 16th and final leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour at the Cosmo Golf Club here on Friday.

She produced the round of the week with 2-under 68 as the players finished 18 holes in a day for the first time this week.

Also Read | Sreenidi Deccan FC 2-1 Rajasthan United FC, I-League 2023-24: William Alves Strikes As Deccan Warriors Add to Misery for Desert Warriors.

Sneha Singh held on with one birdie and eight pars in a tense situation on the back nine and was tied for second place with Shweta Mansingh.

Neha Tripathi, however, faltered on the back nine and that allowed Sneha to walk away with the Hero Order of Merit.

Also Read | Al-Nassr vs Al-Okhdood, Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Free Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Saudi Arabian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The first two rounds were reduced to nine holes each, so the tournament was decided on a total of 36 holes.

Seher, with 36-37 in the first two nine-hole rounds, ended at 1-over 141 for 36 holes and was a winner by two over Sneha (71) and Shweta (71), who came close to her first-ever win on the Tour.

As Sneha managed to hold on to her top position, Neha, who needed to finish ahead of Sneha and earn at least Rs 27,792 more, ended the third round with 73.

Neha was in the picture for the title and the Order of Merit till she arrived on the 16th tee. A double bogey on 16th followed by a bogey on 17th saw her finish fourth.

Seher birdied the third and fifth but dropped a shot on the ninth to turn in 1-under. On the back she followed up a birdie with a bogey on 11th and 12th and then bogeyed the 15th but made up with a birdie on 16th. She closed the issue with a birdie on 18th.

Sneha had bogeys on fifth and ninth but that birdie on the 12th was crucial for her and she hung in for vital pars on the rest.

Shweta had two birdies against three bogeys for a 71 but fell short of the title by two.

Neha had a disappointing final day but began well with birdies on the second and the third. The back nine was a disaster as she bogeyed 10th, 12th and 14th and there was further misery with a double bogey on the 16th and a bogey on 17th. She had just one more birdie in between on the Par-3 13th.

The round of 73 also meant she stayed second on the Order of Merit as Sneha remained on top and took the honours.

Seher finished third on the Order of Merit, with Khushi Khanijau and Tvesa Malik finishing in fourth and fifth spots respectively.

Khushi Khanijau (75) was fifth, while Ridhima Dilawari (73) and Ananya Datar (76) were tied sixth.

Snigdha Goswami (76) was eighth, while Jasmine Shekar (73) and Durga Nittur (76) rounded off the top-10.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)