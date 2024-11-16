Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 16 (ANI): The Sports Authority of India (SAI) will conduct selection trials for the 20th Asian Senior Women's Handball Championship 2024-25 on November 21 and 22 at the SAI Gandhinagar centre.

Eligible players must have participated in international or national senior/junior championships.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma and Wife Ritika Sajdeh Welcome Baby Boy; Shikhar Dhawan Congratulates Couple On Their Special Day.

The 20th Asian Women's Handball Championship is scheduled to take place from December 3 to December 10 in New Delhi under the aegis of the Asian Handball Federation.

The top four teams from the championship will secure qualification spots for the 27th IHF Women's Handball World Championship, which will be held in Germany and the Netherlands from November 27 to December 14 next year.

Also Read | Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden Announce Split After Two Successful Seasons; Indian Tennis Star to Reunite With Former Croatian Partner Ivan Dodig.

For the trials at SAI Gandhinagar, players will need to cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. They must report in proper sports attire by 8 am on the specified dates. The trials will be video recorded, and the committee's decisions will be final. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)