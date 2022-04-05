Chennai, Apr 5 (PTI): Defending champion Punjab thrashed Telangana 96-58 in a men's Group A match of the 71st Senior National Basketball Championship here on Tuesday for their third straight win.

Former champion Tamil Nadu stormed to a 99-71 win over a strong Uttarakhand team in Group C, with Arvind Kumar contributing 26 points.

Punjab and Tamil Nadu men qualified for the next stage of the championship by topping their respective groups.

The Tamil Nadu women too won on Tuesday, beating Maharashtra 89-68 to notch up their second victory. The host side advanced to the next stage as the second placed team in Group A behind Indian Railways.

Results: Men: Group A: Punjab 96 (Kanwar Singh 23, Amritpal Singh 14, Manjot Singh 13) beat Telangana 58 (Billa Nathan 15, Nikhil Saikumar 10).

Group B: Services 88 (Nikhil Kumar 24, Joginder Singh 18, Gaurav Chandel 16) beat Uttar Pradesh 64 (Tushal Singh 14). Karnataka 69 (Shashank Raj 14, Pratyanshu Tomar 12) beat Rajasthan 44 (Anish Trivedi 14).

Group C: Mizoram 57 (Lalnupuia Renthlei 11) beat Delhi 54 (Manik 21).

Tamil Nadu 99 (Arvind Kumar 26, P Jeevanantham 13) beat Uttarakhand 71 (Riyanshu Negi 20, Arjun Singh 19).

Women: Group A: Indian Railways 120 (Madhu Kumari 22, Sruthi Arvind 22) beat Delhi 66 (Raspreet Sidhu 26).

Tamil Nadu 89 (Rajeshwari 21, Sathya K 15, Monica Jeyasali 15) beat Maharashtra 68 (Sakshi Pandey 25).

Group B: Madhya Pradesh 69 (Ishika Gahlot 16) beat Uttar Pradesh 46 (Dovilbhi Sahu 13).

Group C: Telangana 54 (Aswathy 10) beat Odisha 37 (Lipamayee Satapathy 16).

