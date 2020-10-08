Lisbon [Portugal], October 8 (ANI): After featuring in Spain's friendly match against Portugal, Sergio Ramos on Thursday achieved a new milestone as the Real Madrid player secured the national team's record for the most minutes played.

Ramos has racked up 13,340 minutes for Spain to surpass Iker Casillas's record (13,336) as the Spanish national team player to have chalked up the most minutes.

Ramos has reached this figure 15 years after having made his national team debut, which came back on March 26, 2005, in the 3-0 win over China.

In addition, Ramos is also Spain's record appearance-maker. His outing against Portugal was his 173rd cap and he lies top of these standings, ahead of Casillas (167) and Xavi (133).

The friendly match against Portugal ended in a goalless draw. Spain will now compete against Switzerland in the Nations League on October 11. (ANI)

