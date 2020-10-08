Shah Rukh Khan's new look at IPL 2020 has certainly grabbed all the attention with his fans gushing about his long hair. The actor is clicked enjoying all the ongoing KKR matches in the UAE with his family by his side. SRK is seen cheering for his own team and his presence certainly pumps up their spirits. While his long hair and purple beanie are the new hot topic of discussion, one of his fans has grabbed the opportunity to make some dolls resembling his new look.

Shah Rukh's fan named Paige Wilson took to her Twitter account to share pictures of his dolls that she recently made after seeking inspiration from his new look. With his same white shirt, blue jeans, long hair and purple hair, it's amazing to see the way she has recreated his entire look in such a short span of time. 'SRK's life in miniatures' reads a part of her twitter bio and that explains her love for the star. Aren't these dolls totally adorable? We bet even SRK is impressed with her skills and will react to it as he did previously. IPL 2020: Shah Rukh Khan Echoes Sachin Tendulkar’s Tweet as He Celebrates Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)’s Win Over Rajasthan Royals.

Check Out His Dolls

So happy for all of you today!! Sending so much #SRK doll tribute love from L.A., where your one-of-a-kind #KKR outfits are making our days! :) #KKRvsCSK #KorboLorboJeetbo 💞🌴 pic.twitter.com/495wPSmsOx — Paige Wilson (@breakfreeofbox) October 7, 2020

The creator has previously made many such SRK dolls and the actor has thanked her on Twitter while lauding and praising her skills. She's a die-hard SRK fan from Los Angeles and we are looking forward to what she has in store for us next.

