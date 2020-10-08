Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) meet in the match 22 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). The SRH vs KXIP match takes place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Meanwhile, Sunrisers have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Both the teams have made few changes to their playing XIs last featured. Mujeeb Ur Rahman gets his first game of the season. SRH vs KXIP Live Score Updates IPL 2020: Catch Live Scorecard and Commentary of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab.

Sunrisers are currently placed on the sixth spot on the IPL 2020 points table while Kings XI Punjab are languishing at the bottom of the team standings. SRH have won two out of five matches while KL Rahul-led side have found just one victory from five games. SRH vs KXIP IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

The Mohali-based side will be looking for a win to put their camping back on the track. KXIP started on a positive note but then their camping have hit the roadblock.

KXIP Playing 11: KL Rahul(c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran(w), Simran Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell.

SRH Playing 11: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab have faced each other in 14 IPL matches. Sunrisers lead the head-to-head record and have won ten matches out of those while KXIP have emerged victorious in just four games.

