Sydney, Jan 10 (PTI) Set an improbable victory target of 407, India reached 98 for two at stumps on the fourth day of the third Test against Australia here on Sunday.

At close of play, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara were batting on 4 and 9, respectively, after Rohit Sharma (52) and Shubman Gill (31) had put on 71 runs for the opening wicket in their second innings.

The visitors trailed by 309 runs when the stumps were drawn.

Australia declared their second innings at 312 for six with Marnus Labuschagne (73), Steve Smith (81) and Cameron Green (84) making substantial contributions on the penultimate day of the match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Pacer Navdeep Saini and senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashiwn picked up two wickets each for India.

The four-match series is currently tied 1-1.

Brief scores:

India 1st Innings: 244 and 98/2 in 34 overs (Rohit Sharma 52, Shubman Gill 31)

Australia: 338 and 312/6 in 87 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 73, Steve Smith 81, Cameron Green 84 Navdeep Saini 2/54). PTI

