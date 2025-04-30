New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Seven compound archers, including Asian Games gold-winning duo of veteran Abhishek Verma and fast-rising Parneet Kaur, were on Wednesday inducted into the Sports Ministry's Target Olympic Podium Scheme's core group after the sport was made a part of the 2028 Los Angeles Games roster.

The decision was taken at the Mission Olympic Cell's (MOC) 155th meeting here that was attended by Pullela Gopichand, Viren Rasquinha, Prashanti Singh, Kamlesh Mehta, MM Somaya, and Siddharth Shanker of Reliance Foundation, among others.

"MOC took cognizance of the International Olympic Committee's recent decision to make compound archery part of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics," stated a release from the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

The other compound archers included in the elite group were Ojas Pravin Deotale, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami, Priyansh, and Prathamesh Samadhan Jawkar.

The MOC also cleared 56 proposals across TOPS, TEAMS and TAGG (Target Asian Games Group) disciplines amounting Rs 4.37 crore.

It is the first time since archery's re-introduction to the Olympic Games in 1972 that a new bow-style has been added to the competition.

At the Archery World Cup in Florida, USA recently, India's most decorated compound archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam clinched three gold medals.

The Asian Games gold-medallist bagged the women's team top honours with Aditi Swami and the 20-year-old Parneet. She then teamed up with Abhishek, 35, to win the mixed team gold. Jyothi also won the individual gold medal.

In the men's event, Abhishek, Priyansh and Prathamesh's team grabbed the gold, while Priyansh settled for silver.

"For induction in TOPS Core, the seven archers fulfilled the eligibility criteria of having average arrow score of 9.77+ for men and 9.67+ for women apart from being a medallist at the recently held World Championships or World Games," the SAI release stated.

The MOC also cleared long jumper Shaili Singh's proposal for financial assistance to compete in the UAE Grand Prix on May 9 and UAE Athletics Women's Gala on May 11.

The 21-year-old shattered coach and legendary athlete Anju Bobby George's 23-year-old record with a leap of 6.64 metres at the recent Federation Cup in Ernakulam.

Boxer Nikhat Zareen's request for financial assistance to participate in 17-day international training in Tashkent with Uzbekistan's team from May 8 to 23 was also approved.

Table tennis players Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula were also granted advance towards competing in the ITTF World Championship in Doha, Qatar, from May 17 to 25.

Fifteen-year-old tennis player Maaya Rajeswaran's proposal seeking financial assistance for 22 international competitions and training at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain till December this year was also approved by the MOC.

Maaya is currently the youngest tennis player to be inside top-700 in WTA rankings.

