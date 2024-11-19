Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): Shafali Verma has been dropped from India's squad for the upcoming ODI tour of Australia due to her ongoing lean patch with the bat.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India women's squad for Australia tour next month.

Also Read | Indian Women's Cricket Team Squad Announced for Australia ODI Series: Struggling Shafali Verma Dropped, Harleen Deol Returns.

"The Women's Selection Committee has picked the Team India (Senior Women) squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia," BCCI said in a statement.

With Verma dropped, wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh was brought back to the fold after missing out on the home series against New Zealand due to her board exams.

Also Read | Christian Pulisic Scores Twice As USA Football Team Beats Jamaica 4-2 for 5-2 Aggregate Win in CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarterfinal.

Along with Ghosh, Priya Punia, Harleen Deol, legspinner Minnu Mani, and pacer Titas Sadhu also earned a call-up for the 16-player squad.

Harleen has returned to the Indian team after almost a year. She made her last ODI appearance for India on December 30 against Australia at Wankhede.

Legspinner Asha Sobhana, who was sidelined from the New Zealand series due to injury, remains unavailable. Pooja Vastrakar, another notable face in the Indian set-up was rested for the New Zealand series and is again missing from the squad.

Other faces missing in India's squad include Shreyanka Patil, spin-bowling all-rounder Hemalatha and uncapped seamer Sayali Satghare.

Notably, middle-order batter Tejal Hasabnis, legspinner Priya Mishra and seamer Saima Thakor, who made their debuts during the New Zealand home series, have retained their spots.

The first two ODIs will be held at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on December 5 and 8, respectively. The action will then shift to the WACA Ground, in Perth, concluding the series on December 11. This series is also a part of the ICC Women's Championship.

India's squad for three-match ODI series against Australia: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Richa Ghosh (WK), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)