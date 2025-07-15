New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): India opener Shafali Verma has moved back into the top 10 of the ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings for batters in the latest update, as per the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Wrapping up the five-match T20I series with 176 runs at a strike rate of 158.56, Shafali was the second-highest run-getter behind fellow opener Smriti Mandhana.

The 21-year-old was the star with the bat, top-scoring with 75 off 41 in India's last-ball defeat and has jumped four spots to ninth place with 655 points.

Another key contributor in India's 3-2 series win, Arundhati Reddy, who snapped six wickets during the course of the series, also made gains. Reddy, who scalped two wickets in the final T20I, leaped four spots to the 39th place in the Bowling Rankings and 26 spots to 80th among the All-Rounders.

Multiple England stars also made positive strides. Spinner Charlie Dean broke into the top 10 Bowling Rankings after a Player of the Match winning 3/23 in the last match, making a leap of eight spots to share sixth place with Nashra Sandhu and Georgia Wareham.

Linsey Smith also gained nine places to the 38th place while pacer Issy Wong jumped seven places to the 50th. Emily Arlott, who made her England debut earlier this summer against the West Indies, improved 15 places to 67th.

Sophia Dunkley, who was England's top scorer with 151 runs, gained seven points to 19th place in the Batting Rankings after vital contributions of 22 and 46 in the last two games.

Meanwhile, opener Tammy Beaumont continued her recent surge, jumping 19 places to the 45th spot. (ANI)

