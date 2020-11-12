Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 11 (ANI): Former Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan is set to visit India via the air bubble arrangement signed between the two countries, the High Commission of India in Bangladesh said on Wednesday.

Last month, the High Commission of India in Bangladesh had said that Bangladesh nationals wanting to travel to India, except for tourism purposes, will now be able to travel under the air bubble arrangement.

"@ihcdhaka glad to receive top @ICC Bangladesh cricketer @Sah75official Shakib Al Hasan and former captain #Bangladesh cricket team today. A player extremely popular both in India and Bangladesh, he is visiting India availing #IndiaBangladesh #AirBubble arrangement," India in Bangladesh wrote on Twitter.

On October 17, Bangladesh Foreign Ministry had announced the resumption of flights to India from October 28.

Three Bangladeshi airlines -- Biman Bangladesh Airlines, US-Bangla Airlines, and Novo Air -- will initially operate 28 flights a week while five Indian carriers -- Air India, Vistara, IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir -- will run the same number of flights a week, Bangladesh foreign ministry announced.

The air bubble arrangement between the two countries helps airlines to operate international flights with certain restrictions. (ANI)

